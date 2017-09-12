    ×

    Delivering Alpha

    Here are billionaire Leon Cooperman's 5 favorite cheap stocks right now

    • "The market is in a zone of fair and full valuation. I see very few signs of exuberance," Cooperman said. "I predict oil will be higher in an year. I see the price of oil going to $60."
    • The hedge fund manager founded Omega Advisors in 1991. The firm has approximately $3.6 billion in assets under management.
    Leon Cooperman speaking at the 2017 Delivering Alpha conference in New York on Sept. 12, 2017.
    The solution for low oil prices is low oil prices: Leon Cooperman   

    Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman recommended First Data, Shire, United Continental Holdings, Hess and WPX Energy at the Delivering Alpha conference on Tuesday.

    On First Data: "The stock is very cheap," he said.

    On Shire: "Investors have overly discounted concerns and ignored positive data."

    On United Continental: "The airline's management has identified a lot of cost opportunities. I expect 15 percent earnings growth the next few years."

    On Hess and WPX Energy: "The solution for low oil prices is low oil prices. Energy stocks seem overly discounted. These two picks have growing production profile and a net asset value well above current prices at existing oil prices."

    At the conference, presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor, Cooperman also shared his view on the market and oil prices over the next year.

    "The market is in a zone of fair and full valuation. I see very few signs of exuberance," he said. "I predict oil will be higher in an year. I see the price of oil going to $60."

    Cooperman founded Omega Advisors in 1991. The firm has approximately $3.6 billion in assets under management, according to its website.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    WPX
    ---
    HES
    ---
    UAL
    ---
    SHP
    ---
    FDC
    ---

    More From Delivering Alpha

    Alpha Masters

    Advisory Board

    • Christopher Ailman
      Christopher Ailman

      Christopher J. Ailman is the chief investment officer of the California State Teachers' Retirement System.

    • Jeffrey H. Aronson

      Jeffrey H. Aronson, Co-Founder & Managing Principal, Centerbridge Partners

    • Robin Diamonte

      Robin Diamonte, Chief Investment Officer, United Technologies

    Delivering Alpha

    Sponsors

    • PGIM
      PGIM

      PGIM, the global asset management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc., ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2017.

    • NetJets logo
      NetJets Inc.

      NetJets Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the worldwide leader in private aviation with the largest and most diverse private jet fleet in the world.

    • iShares

      Through professional quality products, individual choice, and responsible innovation, iShares can help investors navigate today’s volatile markets

    Previous Years

    • The stage at Delivering Alpha 2016 in New York on Sept. 13, 2016.
      Delivering Alpha 2016

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 6th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference on September 13, 2016.

    • Dawn Fitzpatrick, Ross Margolies, Brian Pellegrino, and Mary Callahan Erdoes.
      2016 Advisory Board

      Meet the 2016 advisory board of Delivering Alpha, which took place on September 13, 2016 at The Pierre in New York City.

    • Delivering Alpha 2015

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 5th annual Delivering Alpha Conference on July 15, 2015.

    About

    CNBC and Institutional Investor are pleased to host the 7th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference in New York City. Delivering Alpha continues to be an incomparable who's who of the investor community, with hedge fund titans, private equity giants and top institutional investors offering candid views, along with illustrious political and economic commentators appearing in segments moderated by CNBC talent and II editors.

    To request additional information on Delivering Alpha, please contact lyao@ttivanguard.com.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...