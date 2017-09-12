New iPhone wireless charging pad not ready to launch, KGI says

The three new iPhones that Apple is expected to launch on Tuesday reportedly support wireless charging, but the company's first-party wireless charger isn't ready, according to KGI Securities.

Wireless charging will allow you to drop the iPhone on a pad to charge, instead of having to plug it in. Android phones have offered the function for some time. The new iPhones are supposed to be Apple's first to feature the option.

The blog 9to5Mac obtained the latest note from KGI Securities authoritative Apple watcher, Ming-Chi Kuo, who said Apple's charger isn't meeting the company's standards. KGI isn't sure when the accessory will launch and said Apple is still waiting for "technological breakthroughs," according to 9to5Mac.

The new iPhones will reportedly support the Qi charging standard, which means plenty of third party chargers are already available for purchase from places such as Best Buy and Amazon.

CNBC reached out to Apple for comment but a spokesperson was not immediately available.

It's unclear if Apple's charger will offer any benefits over third-party chargers. Samsung, for example, sells its own fast charge wireless charging bases that are able to charge a battery much faster than third-party solutions.

Apple's iPhone event kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT.

Read the full report at 9to5Mac here.