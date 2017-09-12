Apple just failed Wall Street on one key point, threatening an $87 billion bet, Gene Munster says

Should you buy Apple on the launch of the new iPhones? 7 Hours Ago | 03:40

Wall Street's lofty valuations for Apple's holiday sales may not hold up after Tuesday's event, one industry expert told CNBC.

Analysts have been expecting Apple to post sales of $86.8 billion in the quarter ending in December, according to FactSet, up from $78.4 billion in the year-ago period. That figure is driven both by a record sales volume of 85 million phones, and an average price of $729, skewing higher than last year's December average of $695.

But on Tuesday, Apple revealed that its priciest phone, the iPhone X, won't be available to order until October and won't ship until November. That window may be a bit too tight to hit analysts' forecasts, according to Apple analyst turned venture capitalist Gene Munster.