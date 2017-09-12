Irma victims' need for relief is only beginning

Alternatively, CharityNavigator has released a list of its highly rated organizations that are providing relief to Irma victims and will continue updating it.

Also remember that donations to qualified nonprofit groups generally are tax-deductible if you itemize your return instead of taking the standard deduction, so keep your receipts.

Here is a sampling of charities dedicating resources to Irma victims (many of which also continue to assist people in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey):

1. The American Red Cross already has volunteers assisting in the Caribbean islands and Florida with more on the way. You can visit the organization's website or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make a donation. Alternatively, you can text "IRMA" to 90999 to donate $10.

2. Catholic Relief Services, which will use donations to help provide shelter, water and critical supplies like hygiene kits to storm victims in the Caribbean, is taking donations though its website. Or, you can call 877-435-7277.

3. Save The Children, which has assisted in the Caribbean and is deploying teams and supplies to Florida geared toward children and families worst affected by the storm, is accepting donations via its website. Or, you can text "IRMA" to 20222 to make a $10 donation.

4. Direct Relief, an organization that is providing emergency medical supplies and resources to communities affected by Irma, is accepting donations on its website or by phone (1-805-964-4767).

5. Habitat for Humanity International will help with post-disaster recovery efforts, including the repair of damaged homes construction of new affordable houses. The group also is helping families affected by Harvey. Donations can be made on its website or by calling 1-800-HABITAT.

6. World Hope International is accepting donations on its website. The money will be used to purchase emergency supplies and equipment for the storm recovery.

7. GlobalGiving, a crowdfunding site for charitable giving, has started a relief fund dedicated to Irma victims. You can donate through its website or text IRMA to 80100 to donate $10.

8. GoFundMe, another crowdfunding site, has a dedicated area on its website for Irma-related fundraising campaigns. You can choose from one of hundreds of individual campaigns on the webpage or donate to the Direct Impact Fund, whose donations get distributed among verified campaigns to help victims of Irma. GoFundMe donations are guaranteed to end up in the right place or donors get their money back.