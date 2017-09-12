Taxpayers affected by Hurricane Irma are getting a reprieve from meeting certain filing deadlines.

The Internal Revenue Service announced today that individuals who make quarterly estimated tax payments have until Jan. 31, 2018 to make the payments that would have been due this Friday, Sept. 15, and Jan. 16, 2018.

Additionally, if you filed for an extension on your 2016 returns, the deadline for getting in your paperwork is extended to Jan. 31 instead of Oct. 16. If you owed money to the IRS, you'll still be on the hook for a late-payment penalty and interest, however, because 2016 payments were due months ago, on April 18. The delay also applies to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.