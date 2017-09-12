    ×

    Jim Chanos says he's still betting against Elon Musk's Tesla: It's a 'cult stock'

    • Famed short-seller Jim Chanos told CNBC on Tuesday he is still short on Tesla.
    • "We've been pretty accurate on most of the things we've said about the company — not the stock, certainly," he said.
    Famed short-seller Jim Chanos told CNBC on Tuesday he's still betting against Tesla.

    "We've been pretty accurate on most of the things we've said about the company — not the stock, certainly," said the founder and managing partner of Kynikos Associates.

    He spoke on "Fast Money Halftime Report" from New York City at the 2017 Delivering Alpha conference — presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.

    Last year, Chanos voiced questions about the profitability of Tesla's business, and called the deal between the electric automaker and solar solutions firm SolarCity a "shameful example of corporate governance at its worst."

    Tesla co-founder and chief Elon Musk had been chairman of SolarCity when it was a public company. SolarCity was founded by Musk's cousins.

    Chanos said Tuesday Tesla is a good example of a cult stock "whereby the market will look at it anyway it wants to, in a glass-half-full kind of mode."

    Shares of Tesla are up more than 70 percent so far this year.

