Despite stock bubble worries, Julian Robertson loves tech: 'Does anyone not like Netflix?'

Despite voicing concern over a growing stock market bubble, hedge fund legend Julian Robertson Jr. believes that large-cap technology companies including Facebook and Netflix are "tempting."

"Right now, the Apples, the Facebooks, the Googles, those great growth companies are priced

cheaper than they would have ever been in the '60s, '70s and '80s," said Robertson. "I don't think a lot of people realize that."

The Tiger Management founder made the comment Tuesday at the Delivering Alpha conference in New York, which is presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.

Robertson's remarks turned heads on the heels of his earlier comments that the stock market, which has been posting records over the past few months, may be overvalued and trapped in a bubble. Information technology is currently the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 this year, up a sizable 26 percent since January.

"The market as a whole is quite high on a historical basis," he said earlier in the talk. "I think we need interest rates to appreciate, to go up, because I think we are creating a bubble."

The S&P 500 rallied 1.1 percent on Monday to close at a record 2,488.11, while also notching its biggest one-day gain since April 24. The Fed and other central banks have intentionally kept rates low in an effort to spur growth after persistent signs of weak inflation.

Though CNBC's Kelly Evans noted that Robertson had been trimming positions in both Facebook and Google, the hedge fund manager defended his interest in large-cap tech.

"[Netflix] is awfully tempting to me because it's run by really good people. And I love it too," he confessed to many laughs. "Does anyone not like Netflix? That's like saying you hate Santa Claus."