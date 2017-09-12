It seems that heavy rainfall and record flooding in Texas and Florida is putting a damper on McDonald's third-quarter results.

Data tracker M Science said Tuesday that its sales forecast for the Golden Arches is weaker than that of Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg.

M Science did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The report sent shares of the company falling 3.2 percent, the worst one-day decline for McDonald's since July 26, 2016, according to FactSet.

Hurricane Harvey, which hit Texas last month, and Hurricane Irma, which is still making its way up the east coast, is expected to weigh heavily on August and September sales at restaurants. McDonald's, which has more than 2,000 locations in Texas and Florida, is not immune to these expected declines.

M Science found that the burger chain will likely miss on domestic revenue and same-store sales in the coming quarter, Bloomberg reported.

The earnings slip comes after a strong second quarter for McDonald's, which saw sales boosted by the restaurant's menu of upscale burgers and chicken sandwiches and discounted beverages.

