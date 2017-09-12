    ×

    Delivering Alpha

    Mnuchin defends Trump after deal with Democrats: 'The president is absolutely a Republican'

    • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defends his boss working with Democrats on a short-term plan to fund the government and raise the debt ceiling.
    • To the dismay of Republicans, Trump agreed with Democrats to extend the nation's borrowing limit for only three months in a Harvey relief bill.
    Treasury's Mnuchin: President Trump is 'absolutely a Republican'
    Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin: President Trump is 'absolutely a Republican'   

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended his boss on Tuesday for working with Democrats on a short-term plan to fund the government and raise the debt ceiling.

    To the dismay of Republicans, President Donald Trump agreed with Democrats to extend the nation's borrowing limit for only three months in a bill he signed to give $15 billion to Hurricane Harvey disaster relief.

    "The president is absolutely a Republican," said Mnuchin, addressing critics on "Squawk Box," at the Delivering Alpha conference presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor magazine. Mnuchin said he's a Republican too, jokingly adding: "I know on this show and others that's been questioned."

    "The president reached out to Democrats and showed that he could get things done on a bipartisan basis," Mnuchin said. "I think that's important."

    Trump last Wednesday split with congressional GOP leaders to support a Democratic approach on Harvey relief, the debit ceiling, and government funding.

    GOP congressional leaders and Mnuchin had wanted a longer time frame for increasing the debt limit.

    But after Trump sided with the opposition, Republicans felt that Democrats could use the new December deadline as leverage in crafting tax reform.

    In Tuesday's interview, Mnuchin recognized the importance of good working relationships on Capitol Hill, saying he met with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday.

    Trump and Ryan had dinner earlier in the week, he added. "The relationships with the president are there."

    — In addition to Mnuchin, Delivering Alpha participants include Omega Advisors Chairman Leon Cooperman, Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, Blackstone chief Steve Schwarzman, DowDupont CEO Edward Breen, Kynikos Associates' Jim Chanos and JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon.

    More From Delivering Alpha

    Alpha Masters

    Advisory Board

    • Christopher Ailman
      Christopher Ailman

      Christopher J. Ailman is the chief investment officer of the California State Teachers' Retirement System.

    • Jeffrey H. Aronson

      Jeffrey H. Aronson, Co-Founder & Managing Principal, Centerbridge Partners

    • Robin Diamonte

      Robin Diamonte, Chief Investment Officer, United Technologies

    Delivering Alpha

    Sponsors

    • PGIM
      PGIM

      PGIM, the global asset management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc., ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2017.

    • NetJets logo
      NetJets Inc.

      NetJets Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the worldwide leader in private aviation with the largest and most diverse private jet fleet in the world.

    • iShares

      Through professional quality products, individual choice, and responsible innovation, iShares can help investors navigate today’s volatile markets

    Previous Years

    • The stage at Delivering Alpha 2016 in New York on Sept. 13, 2016.
      Delivering Alpha 2016

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 6th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference on September 13, 2016.

    • Dawn Fitzpatrick, Ross Margolies, Brian Pellegrino, and Mary Callahan Erdoes.
      2016 Advisory Board

      Meet the 2016 advisory board of Delivering Alpha, which took place on September 13, 2016 at The Pierre in New York City.

    • Delivering Alpha 2015

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 5th annual Delivering Alpha Conference on July 15, 2015.

    About

    CNBC and Institutional Investor are pleased to host the 7th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference in New York City. Delivering Alpha continues to be an incomparable who's who of the investor community, with hedge fund titans, private equity giants and top institutional investors offering candid views, along with illustrious political and economic commentators appearing in segments moderated by CNBC talent and II editors.

    To request additional information on Delivering Alpha, please contact lyao@ttivanguard.com.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...