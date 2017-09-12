OPEC oil production falls for the first time since March   

OPEC's oil output fell in August for the first time since March as several key exporters in the group throttled back production according to a monthly tally released Tuesday.

The 14-member cartel pumped 32.76 million barrels a day last month, according to independent sources that monitor OPEC's production. That marks a 79,100 barrel-a-day drop from July.



OPEC has partnered with other producers, including Russia, to keep 1.8 million barrels a day of oil production off the market. The exporters are trying to drain oversupply from the market and drive down global stockpiles of crude.

Oil prices got support this week as Saudi Arabia held discussions about extending the deal beyond March. Crude oil stockpiles in the OECD, a group of mostly developed nations, stood at 195 million barrels above the five-year average in July, OPEC said.