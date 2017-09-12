Sheryl Sandberg's warning to Hillary Clinton: 'They will have no empathy for you'

Clinton writes, that she and Sandberg also discussed "that women are seen favorably when they advocate for others, but unfavorably when they advocate for themselves."

The former Secretary of State says she felt that people liked her — so long as she was in a supportive role as First Lady or as a member of President Barack Obama's cabinet. The idea that women are embraced when they embrace the group is a concept Sandberg explores in "Lean In."

"As silly as it sounds, pronouns matter," she writes, recommending women use inclusive language, for example saying, "We had a great year," instead of "I had a great year."

Professor Hannah Riley Bowles, who studies gender and negotiations at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, says that to negotiate successfully, women have to "come across as being nice" and be "concerned about others."

But even if a woman carefully follows the road map to corporate likability, she can still pay a price as she rises — a point that Clinton takes pains to underscore. Research shows that when a woman asks for a raise, she risks appearing greedy, demanding or unkind.

"Even if she gets a salary bump, she'll use a measure of goodwill," Clinton writes.

The Facebook COO told Clinton that she had "a steep mountain to climb" and after a turbulent and unsuccessful campaign, Sandberg's words ring true. Politics aside, sexism in the workplace is still an issue that affects women at every rung of the ladder.

"We've got to do better," Clinton writes. "Every single one of us."

