Strong Monday rally seen continuing at open on Wall Street

A new plan to repeal and replace major parts of Obamacare is set to be unveiled by two Republican senators. NBC News reports that it had obtained a 23-page summary draft of the bill to be proposed by Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. (NBC News)

Senate leaders are scrambling to come up with a budget deal to clear the way for tax reform. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and GOP members of the Budget Committee are meeting today with two top Trump administration officials to plot breaking the budget stalemate. (AP)

White House lawyers this summer urged President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner step down from his role amid a broadening probe into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russians in the 2016 election, the Washington Post finds. (Washington Post)

Leaders of the Senate Finance Committee demanded answers from Equifax about its major data breach, including pressing for more details about three Equifax executives who sold shares after the breach was discovered. (NYT via CNBC)

The United Nations unanimously adopted its strongest sanctions on North Korea. It aims at depriving Pyongyang of more than a billion in annual revenues and boosting pressure on Kim Jong Un's regime after its recent nuclear test. (Financial Times)

China's U.N. Ambassador called on North Korea to "take seriously the expectations and will of the international community" to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile development. He also called on all parties to remain "cool-headed" and not stoke tensions. (Reuters)

Social Finance said late Monday that Chairman and CEO Mike Cagney would step down by the end of the year. In a note to employees, Cagney said that recent litigation brought against the company and "negative press have become a distraction from the company's core mission." (WSJ)

Samsung said pre-orders of its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone exceeded its expectations, as the South Korean company seeks to move beyond last year's safety debacle and braces for Apple's iPhone debut later today. (Financial Times)