The 5 best liberal arts colleges in the US

Before taking on student debt, Brian Kelly, editor and chief content officer of U.S. News suggests that students review retention and graduation rates. "Before taking out student loans or writing a tuition check, families should research graduation and retention rates. These are important indicators of how well a school supports its students both academically and financially," he said in a statement.

"Colleges that saddle students with debt but do little to support them through graduation are contributing to a vicious cycle — without that valuable degree, students will have a difficult time landing well-paying jobs and repaying their loans, which puts them in a precarious financial situation early on in their careers."

It is also a good idea to take advantage of your federal student loan options. Unlike federal student loans, private loans often come with high-interest rates and lack many consumer protection benefits. The Institute for College Access and Success reports that 47 percent of private loan borrowers could have used more affordable federal loans.

By attending a school that will help you earn more after graduation and keeping your student debt levels low, you can make sure your degree pays off.

