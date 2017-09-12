But for those that aren't planning on a trip abroad, there are plenty of ways to celebrate at home (with or without bratwurst).

Personal-finance site WalletHub compared the Oktoberfest-friendliness of the nation's biggest cities, based on criteria such as the popularity of Oktoberfest traditions, sheer number of breweries and beer gardens as well as overall safety and walkability.

The biggest U.S. celebrations are in Cincinnati, New York and Portland. The Oktoberfest in Cincinnati, called Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, draws about 650,000 visitors a year who consume over 2,000 gallons of beer.

Best cities for Oktoberfest celebrations

1. Cincinnati

2. New York

3. Portland, Ore.

4. Philadelphia

5. Denver

6. St. Louis

7. Madison, Wis.

8. Orlando, Fla.

9. Pittsburgh

10. Columbus, Ohio

Still, as far as overall beer consumption is concerned, Oktoberfest trails many other U.S. holidays, including St. Patrick's Day, the Super Bowl, Thanksgiving, Father's Day and the Fourth of July, when more than $1 billion was spent on cold brews last year alone.

