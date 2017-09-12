    ×

    Politics

    Trump says Malaysia could buy at least $10 billion in Boeing, GE products

    • Trump says he is working on a deal in which Malaysia would buy at least $10 billion in Boeing jets and General Electric engines.
    • His comments came during a meeting with the Malaysian prime minister.
    President Donald Trump welcomes Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak to the White House in Washington, September 12, 2017.
    Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
    President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is working on deals in which Malaysia would purchase at least $10 billion of Boeing jets and General Electric engines.

    His comments came during a White House meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

    "We are talking about trade, very large trade deals," Trump said. "We're working on one deal where between 10 and 20 billion dollars' worth of Boeing jets are going to be purchased. General Electric engines will be purchased."

    Trump did not specify how much of that total would potentially go to Boeing or to GE.

    Shares of both Boeing and GE ticked only slightly higher following the president's remarks. Boeing's stock traded about half a percent lower, while GE's stock was barely positive on Tuesday afternoon.

