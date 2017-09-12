S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow close at records after interest rates jump, Mnuchin talks up tax reform

Nasdaq and S&P 500 close at record high on Tuesday 8 Hours Ago | 01:04

U.S. stocks rose to all-time highs on Tuesday as financials received a boost from rising yields. Wall Street also digested comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on tax reform.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent, notching intraday and closing records. The index closed the session at 2,496.48.

The Dow Jones industrial average finished at 22,118.86, eking out a record close. Goldman Sachs contributed the most to the gains, while DowDuPont was among the best-performing stocks in the index, closing 2.5 percent higher.

The Nasdaq composite closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,454.28, a record closing high, after briefly falling.