Your first trade for Tuesday, September 12

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves as the market opens.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Snap.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Qualcomm.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Intel.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Citigroup.

Trader disclosure: On September 11, 2017 , the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AMAT, AVGO, BAC, BHP, CHK, CPN, CTL, EOG, FB, HIMX, INTC, JBLU, LULU, MDLZ, MSFT, NEM, NRG, NVDA, ORCL, PG, RIO, SCSS, SFM, SGMS, SNAP, SUM, TER, UNP, UUP, VALE, XLF. Pete Najarian is long stock AAP, AAPL, BAC, BBY, BKE, BMS, CHRW,CMCSA, DIS, GILD, GIS, GM, IBM, KO, LEN, LVS, MRK, MSFT, MU, PEP, PFE, RHT, SCSS, TXT, UAL, VIAB, WDC, WFC, WFT, WYNN. Pete owns TLT puts. Pete bought UUP calls. Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MOS, MPEL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE. Tim is short IWM, XRT, RACE, SPY. Tim bought EUFN. Dan Nathan is Long Sept xlf puts. Dan is also long DIS, INTC, M, NKE, T. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.



