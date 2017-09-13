They all wanted a job. Maybe too much.

One applicant said he worked for Microsoft but had never heard of Bill Gates. Another said he'd studied under the philosopher Nietzsche, who died in 1900. One man claimed he was a CIA anti-terrorist spy during the years he was in elementary school.

Lies on resumes are not uncommon; 75 percent of human resource managers spot inaccuracies on resumes, according to a survey by CareerBuilder. The national survey was conducted online in May and June, and included more than 2,500 U.S. employers across industries and company sizes, including 221 human resources managers in the private sector.

Under pressure to make their resumes stand out, many people exaggerate or flat out lie about their experience. But these efforts often backfire as just 12 percent of HR managers will call a dishonest candidate back.