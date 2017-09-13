After hours buzz: THC, UNFI, & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Tenet Healthcare shares jumped more than 12 percent in extended trading after The Wall Street Journal reported the company is exploring its options, including a possible sale. Tenet has hired banking advisers to consider a number of possibilities, according to the report.

United Natural Foods shares rose more than 5 percent after hours after the company offered strong guidance for its current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor's stock declined about 1.6 percent after President Donald Trump, citing national security concerns, blocked a Chinese-backed investor from buying the company.

Shares of Equifax fell nearly 2 percent after hours as the credit-reporting company continued to deal with the aftermath of the massive data breach it revealed last week.