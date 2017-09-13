    ×

    Market Insider

    After hours buzz: THC, UNFI, & more

    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

    Tenet Healthcare shares jumped more than 12 percent in extended trading after The Wall Street Journal reported the company is exploring its options, including a possible sale. Tenet has hired banking advisers to consider a number of possibilities, according to the report.

    United Natural Foods shares rose more than 5 percent after hours after the company offered strong guidance for its current fiscal year.

    Lattice Semiconductor's stock declined about 1.6 percent after President Donald Trump, citing national security concerns, blocked a Chinese-backed investor from buying the company.

    Shares of Equifax fell nearly 2 percent after hours as the credit-reporting company continued to deal with the aftermath of the massive data breach it revealed last week.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    EFX
    ---
    LSCC
    ---
    THC
    ---
    UNFI
    ---