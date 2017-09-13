VISIT CNBC.COM

Apple is giving over $10 million to hurricane relief. Here's how much Tim Cook has donated to other causes

Here's how Apple CEO Tim Cook faces the big issues
Before beginning the Apple event at the company's brand new Apple Park campus on Tuesday, CEO Tim Cook took a moment to discuss Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey, which his company has given over $10 million to for relief efforts in recent weeks.

"Our hearts go out to all of the people whose lives have been disrupted by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey," Cook said. "You're in our thoughts, we send you our strength, you are in our prayers."

Cook encouraged the audience to watch NGO network "Hand in Hand's" televised hurricane relief benefit taking place on Tuesday night. Apple has already donated $5 million to Hand in Hand to help Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma victims.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.
Additionally, Apple donated $5 million to the American Red Cross, including $3 million from the company and ongoing contributions from employees and Apple customers donating through iTunes and the App Store, according to CNN Money.

This isn't the first time Cook and the company have aided others. Since 2013, he has been auctioning off lunch dates to support the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights group. To date, the auctions have raised $1.82 million.

While this list isn't exhaustive, here are seven other causes Cook has donated to in the past.

$2 million in response to Charlottesville

Last month, Cook joined the list of Silicon Valley CEOs who openly condemned the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. In a note to employees, he denounced President Donald Trump's lukewarm response to the controversial demonstration.

"I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights," Cook writes. "Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans."

Cook says that "hate is a cancer and, left unchecked, it destroys everything in its path."

As a way to step up to "help organizations who work to rid our country of hate," Apple will be making a $2 million contribution against hate: $1 million to the Southern Poverty Law Center and another million to the Anti-Defamation League.

Additionally, Apple will match two-for-one its employees' donations to the above organizations as well as other human rights groups from now through Sept. 30.

$2.5 million for Hurricane Sandy relief 

Just over a year after taking over as Apple CEO, Cook donated $2.5 million to the American Red Cross as a way to help those affected by Hurricane Sandy and its aftermath, Venture Beat reports.

The company reportedly raised millions of dollars more in donations through an iTunes-based campaign.

Tech Crunch reports that Cook shared an update on the campaign over email, stating "Apple employees and customers the world over have raised millions of dollars toward the relief effort so far," but adding that "[Apple] can always do more."

$130 million to AIDS-fighting organization (RED)

Over the past 10 years, Apple has contributed $130 million to (RED), about a quarter of the money it has raised to fight HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in Africa since the organization's inception.

This former Apple employee shows the 11 'rules for success' the company gave him when he worked there
"We put our weight behind lots of things in the civil rights area," Cook tells USA Today, about Apple's relationship with (RED). "Similarly, I think it's key that people think about what they stand for and help their communities. We always say that we want to leave the world better than we found it. So, we try to thoughtfully decide how we can do that."

Undisclosed amount to equal rights

In 2014, Cook became the first CEO of a Fortune 500 company to come out as gay. In doing so, he promoted equal rights for all.

"If hearing that the CEO of Apple is gay can help someone struggling to come to terms with who he or she is, or bring comfort to anyone who feels alone, or inspire people to insist on their equality," he wrote in a Bloomberg essay, "then it's worth the trade-off with my own privacy."

That same year, he donated an undisclosed amount to the Human Rights Campaign's Project One America, a program to advance equality for LGBT Americans in Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama, the latter being Cook's home state.

$50 million to hospitals

In 2012, Cook said Apple donated $50 million to Stanford hospital, with half the donation going toward a new main building and the other half for a new children's hospital, the Verge reports.

$100 million to advance diversity in tech

In 2015, along with dozens of tech companies, Apple participated in former President Barack Obama's "ConnectED Initiative." As part of the effort to provide technology for disadvantaged U.S. schools, Apple provided $100 million in iPads, MacBooks and other products, as well as professional development tools.

Why the co-founder of Siri initially turned down Steve Jobs
"I think technology has to be a key part," Cook tells ABC's Good Morning America in 2015. I wouldn't be where I am today without a good public education."

"Inclusion in diversity inspires innovation," Cook says.

He adds his three tips for the children now receiving the technology is to "explore, discover, create."

Eventually, his entire fortune will go to charity

In a 2015 interview with Fortune Magazine, Cook said he plans to pay for his nephew to go to college and use the rest of his money to fund philanthropic projects.

He tells Fortune that he sees taking a public stand on human rights, immigration reform and putting an end to AIDS as opportunities for leadership.

"You want to be the pebble in the pond that creates the ripple for change," Cook says.

This is an updated version of a story that appeared previously.

