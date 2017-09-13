Before beginning the Apple event at the company's brand new Apple Park campus on Tuesday, CEO Tim Cook took a moment to discuss Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey, which his company has given over $10 million to for relief efforts in recent weeks.

"Our hearts go out to all of the people whose lives have been disrupted by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey," Cook said. "You're in our thoughts, we send you our strength, you are in our prayers."

Cook encouraged the audience to watch NGO network "Hand in Hand's" televised hurricane relief benefit taking place on Tuesday night. Apple has already donated $5 million to Hand in Hand to help Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma victims.