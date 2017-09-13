    ×

    Cramer's case for Apple dominance: Samsung's ecosystem is like a 'Nevada rainforest'

    • "The Samsung ecosystem, I mean what is that?" Jim Cramer says. "It's like the Nevada rainforest."
    • Apple unveiled its widely anticipated new high-end smartphone, iPhone X.
    • Samsung also recently released a new phone and said preorders for its flagship phone exceeded expectations.
    CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday made his case for Apple's dominance in the U.S. smartphone market.

    "The Samsung ecosystem, I mean what is that? What is the Samsung ecosystem? It's like the Nevada rainforest," said Cramer, whose charitable trust owns Apple shares.

    Of course, the "Nevada rainforest" doesn't exist.

    According to ComScore's latest numbers, which shows data from June, Apple's smartphone market share in the U.S. remains higher than Samsung's.

    On Tuesday, the tech giant unveiled its widely anticipated new high-end smartphone, iPhone X, which came with a number of major changes and costs $999. Apple shares fellafter the iPhone product event once Wall Street investors found out the phone would ship later than expected.

    Samsung also recently released a new phone, the Galaxy Note 8. The South Korean company, which suffered a safety debacle last year, said earlier this week that preorders for its flagship phone exceeded its expectations.

    Regarding Apple's new phone, Cramer spoke on the company's push for better gaming and said people will pay for anything that makes games better. He said people are always likely to have something negative to say about the company

    Some Apple critics have pointed to the fact some of the features on the new phone have been on Samsung's devices for a while.

    "The press is filled with the usual 'well it's really not that revolutionary,'" Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

    —Disclosure: Jim Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apple.

