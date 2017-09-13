The U.S. dollar could "easily rebound" by 4 to 5 percent from current levels, but President Donald Trump and his administration stand in the way of the currency's long-term strength, Marc Faber said Thursday.

The greenback has had a tough year, with the dollar index tumbling nearly 10 percent since the start of 2017. At the same time, gains among currencies such as euro and peso also added to the dollar's pain.

"I think the dollar could easily rebound by 4 to 5 percent, or maybe even more. Longer term, I'm obviously not optimistic about the U.S. dollar. You just have to look at the U.S. administration and their economic policies that will not be very conducive for dollar strength in the long run," Faber, the editor and publisher of The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"They're actually shooting themselves in their own feet, so long term I'm obviously negative about the U.S. dollar," he added.