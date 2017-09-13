How this three-person craft beer brewery surged to national fame in just four years

Small businesses usually have, at best, a minor impact on their hometown. They employ a few people, they pay taxes, and they certainly add a convenience factor, but as individual entities, they're rarely big revenue drivers.

Fonta Flora Brewery in Morganton, North Carolina, is one of the exceptions. Founded four years ago, the beer maker has just three full-time employees but has built such a strong reputation in the beer world that Morganton (located about an hour east of Asheville) has become a destination for beer tourists, bringing thousands of visitors to the town of 17,000 people each year.

While its locally sourced funky and Saison beers have become hot commodities in the $23.5 billion craft beer market, Fonta Flora's way of running its business isn't much different than many of the companies CNBC surveyed in the CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey.

It's among the 61 percent with an employee count of just one to four people (though it does have 10 part-timers who assist). It's among the 55 percent that have a website, though it's fairly rudimentary. And the owners will be the first to admit that they were slow to fully take advantage of social media marketing.