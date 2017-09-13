Here’s how much money it costs to buy a Super Bowl ticket

With the first week of the NFL season officially wrapped up and the second week kicking off Thursday, fans across the country are clamoring to see if their team will make the big game. And ticket prices reflect that excitement.

According to CBS Sports, the average price for a 2016 Super Bowl ticket was $4,000 and, for a 2017 ticket, it was between $4,744 and $5,650. This year, prices are estimated to go even higher.

CNBC Make It spoke to Don Renzulli, ‎executive vice president of events at the NFL's official ticket partner, On Location Experiences. He said that, while some vendors are just selling tickets, On Location is offering full "experience packages."

Those packages come at four levels: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze. Each includes a game-day ticket, hotel-booking assistance and pre-, in- and post-game "hospitality," which includes access to exclusive parties, concerts and events with NFL Alumni and celebrities.

The packages also come with verified seating locations, and On Location is the only distributor to guarantee exact seating this early in the season, Renzulli says.