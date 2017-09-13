Barack Obama’s advice to Hillary Clinton: ‘Work smart, not just hard’

Half of all workers in the United States, regardless of industry, are burned out, according to research by Stanford psychologist Emma Seppälä. And, as Hillary Clinton writes in her recently released book, she wasn't exempt.

As she campaigned for the 2016 presidential race, former president Barack Obama had a few words of advice for her: "Work smart, not just hard."

That's according to "What Happened," Clinton's book, which details a behind-the-scenes look at her presidential campaign. In it, she calls her race against Donald Trump "a marathon run at the pace of a sprint."

"Every day, every hour, every moment counts," Clinton writes. "But there are so many days — nearly six hundred, in the case of the 2015 - 2016 campaign — that you have to be careful not to burn out before hitting the finish line."

Clinton admits that her own burnout was observable even by her former competitor and political ally Obama, who "drilled this point home" when she was getting ready to run.