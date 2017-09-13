How Apple's success can be traced to Steve Jobs

Apple unveiled its three newest smartphones, the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X, at an event this Tuesday. The reveal took place at the company's new Steve Jobs Theater.

CEO Tim Cook said the highly anticipated iPhone X will "set the path for the next decade," much like the original iPhone did ten years ago. And Apple has the late founder and former CEO Steve Jobs to thank.

In fact, the main reason Apple has seen such extraordinary success, according to a growth strategy consultant, is because of its history of innovation.

The tech giant is arguably one of the most transformative companies today. From the first Apple computer in 1976 to the newly revealed 2017 iPhones, the company has been consistently moving forward.

"Apple is constantly evolving," Scott Anthony, a managing partner at the growth strategy consulting firm Innosight, tells CNBC Make It.

When Apple first went public in 1980, it was worth about $100 million under the leadership of Jobs, who left Apple in 1985. When he rejoined in 1997, he faced the task of restructuring an organization that was on the brink of bankruptcy.

His first order of business: to drop costly projects and streamline the company's focus. And he did just that with the release of the 1998 iMac. The product sold nearly 800,000 units in the first few months, signaling a major turning point for the company.

Now, with Cook at the helm, Apple is worth over $800 billion and could approach a valuation of $1 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world.