These are the coolest features of the new iPhone X

It's chock full of new features that you should know about, especially as you weigh whether to upgrade to the iPhone 8 or the iPhone X.
Here's a quick look at the top five features.
The iPhone X features a colorful OLED display with more than 2 million pixels. That means sharper text for reading, more impressive video playback and more. Better yet, it has a screen that runs from edge to edge so you get a bigger viewing area without having to carry a larger phone.
You can register your face with the iPhone X so that it automatically unlocks when you look at it. We've seen this before in phones such as the Galaxy S8, but Apple says its face unlock uses 3-D imagery that's even more secure. It says the new tech can't be fooled by even a professionally made mask of your face, and is more secure than fingerprint locks.
This ties in to facial recognition but is fun enough that it deserves its own spot on the list. Apple developed new "Animoji" that allow you to create short clips of your own emotions and send them off as emojis to friends and family. Maybe you'll make a silly face with the pig emoji, for example: Apple's facial recognition tech will help the emoji resemble the exact expressions you're making.
The iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are the first iPhones to support wireless charging. Qi, the standard Apple chose, is typically very slow. But Apple has the power to bring wireless charging pads everywhere, from retailers to restaurants, and I suspect it's about to take off now that it's finally in an iPhone. Apple says it's still working on perfecting some wireless tech, too, so perhaps it'll be much faster when it launches.
The iPhone X has a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a second telephoto lens for zooming. Apple says it offers huge improvements over the cameras we saw in the iPhone 7 Plus, which was the first to offer a telephoto lens. Also expect to see less shaky videos, improved pictures in low light, and more. Also, a new front-facing "TrueDepth" camera is capable of taking those fancy portrait shots that debuted on the iPhone 7 Plus, which create a blurred background bokeh effect that looks much more professional.