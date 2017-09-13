See evacuees returning home to find out how Hurricane Irma's destruction played out

Hurricane Irma left a devastating path of destruction across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and much of the Caribbean. Some residents who fled are slowly returning to find their homes and neighborhoods destroyed.

Recovery is only getting started. Millions remain without power, and major flooding persists in many areas. The tourism industry, which sustains much of the Caribbean economy, was shattered; some residents and tourists are still evacuating the hardest-hit areas.

The true economic impact of this hurricane is yet to be tallied, but it will certainly be one of the costliest in recent history. The following are just some of the harrowing scenes residents now face.

Photo caption above: Alice Barber gets emotional as she surveys the damage caused by Hurricane Irma to her trailer home in Immokalee, Florida.

—With images from Getty Images, Reuters and AP.