Shkreli could get locked up Wednesday if bail revoked over bizarre Hillary Clinton hair stunt

Lefcourt said there was little, if any, evidence, that Shkreli would flee.

The lawyer also said he did not believe there was strong evidence that Shkreli represents a danger to Clinton or others.

"He probably should be out on bail pending appeal," Lefcourt said.

But the lawyer added that Shkreli on Wednesday may well find himself in jail despite that argument.

"I think the judge is probably at wit's end with respect to ... his conduct," Lefcourt said.

Earlier in Shkreli's trial this summer, Matsumoto imposed a virtual gag order on Shkreli, barring him from publicly discussing the case in and around the courthouse.

That order came after Shkreli ambled into a room full of reporters during a break in his trial, and made a series of scathing comments about the people prosecuting him, calling them "the junior varsity."

And last week, after prosecutors said they wanted his bail revoked because of the Clinton hair bounty, Shkreli wrote on Facebook: ''F--- the government. I will never kiss their ring or snitch. Come at me with your hardest because I haven't seen anything impressive yet.''

It's comments like that, and a slew of other online provocations that Shkreli has committed since being arrested on federal charges in December 2015, that make Lefcourt think there is a good chance that Matsumoto will revoke his bond. Shkreli was convicted in August of defrauding multiple investors in two hedge funds he previously ran.

Asked if he had ever seen a defendant in a criminal case who had been convicted make such a public spectacle of himself as Shkreli has done since early August, Lefcourt said, "No."

"He is just incapable of controlling himself," Lefcourt said.

Normally, the lawyer said, convicts "are terrified, they're very compliant" and keep a low profile as they await sentencing.

Lefcourt also said that Shkreli didn't do himself any favors by posting the bounty offer for Clinton's hair after getting convicted.

"Clearly, you have less of a right to be out [on bail] pending appeal," Lefcourt said.

The lawyer said that if Shkreli's bail is revoked Wednesday he could end up spending a year or more in jail before his planned appeal of the conviction is resolved.

That amount of time could more than equal to what Shkreli might end up receiving as a prison sentence if he loses his appeal.