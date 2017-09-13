Julian Robertson's advice for young hedgies: Make 'damn sure they love the field'

Hedge fund legend Julian Robertson wants young folks considering a career in finance to think long and hard before they jump in.

Not everyone is cut out for the business, and it may not be the best field right now, according to the founder of Tiger Management.

During an appearance Tuesday at the Delivering Alpha conference, Robertson, 85, reminisced about being a young man himself, just out of the Navy and looking to find the direction in life that best suited his talents.

"When I got out of the Navy ... all those hotshots, the guys that were really smart and attractive and all that, guess where they were going? They were going into advertising," he recalled. "That was the hot thing then."

Robertson left the Navy in 1957. So his recollection of the time period conjures up images of "Mad Men," the fictional AMC series set at an ad agency in the 1960s.

Flash forward, and the scene now is more like "Wall Street," where a herd of aspiring Bud Foxes looks to strike it rich in finance.