Analysts gush over Apple's new products: The $999 iPhone takes the ‘franchise to a whole new level’

The most anticipated consumer technology product event in years lived up to the hype, at least according to Wall Street.
Analysts are gushing with optimism over the potential upgrade cycle from Apple's new high-end $999 iPhone X and iPhone 8 models that were unveiled Tuesday.
"Apple took the iPhone franchise to a whole new level with the iPhone X, pushing the company deep into the ultra-luxury smartphone market with the highest priced iPhone in the company's history," Drexel Hamilton's Brian White wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.
"We walked away even more encouraged by this new iPhone cycle, Apple's future in AR [augmented reality] and the company's ability to distance itself from its competitors."
Apple share prices were down 1 percent in early trading Wednesday, perhaps because much of the enthusiasm was already priced into the stock. The shares have rallied 39 percent year to date through Tuesday versus the S&P 500's 11.5 percent return.