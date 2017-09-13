    ×

    Watch: White House holds briefing as Trump meets with Democrats

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefs reporters on Wednesday, a day in which President Donald Trump will hold two separate meetings that include Democratic lawmakers.

    Trump was set to meet at 2:45 p.m., ET, with members of the House "Problem Solving Caucus," a bipartisan group of moderates.

    He will also have dinner at 7 p.m., ET, with Democratic congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. The lawmakers plan to discuss legislative action this year, including protections for the roughly 800,000 so-called dreamers shielded from deportation. They also plan to discuss stabilizing Obamacare insurance markets.

    The meetings come as Trump hopes to win the votes of moderate Democrats for the GOP tax-reform effort.

