White House again suggests Comey may have broken the law by releasing Trump notes

For the second straight day, The White House on Wednesday strongly suggested that former FBI Director James Comey broke the law when he shared information from memos about his conversations with President Donald Trump.
While she contended that the president has been fully vindicated in his decision to fire Comey in May, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stopped short of recommending that the Justice Department prosecute the former FBI chief.
"The Department of Justice has to look into any allegations of ... whether or not something's illegal or not. That's not up to me to decide," Sanders told reporters. "What I've said and what I'm talking about are facts. James Comey — leaking of information, questionable statements under oath, politicizing an investigation. Those are real reasons for why he was fired, and the president's decision was 100 percent right."
On Tuesday, Sanders said the Justice Department "should certainly look at" prosecuting Comey.
A Justice Department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request to comment on whether the department feels Comey should be prosecuted or if the White House has recommended he should be.