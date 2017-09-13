Why starting a book club with your co-workers can help you be more successful

We keep tabs on what top leaders are reading or recommending, so why not start a book club with your colleagues? A book club can help both an organization and its staff grow, according to career and leadership experts.

For business professionals, book clubs are an opportunity to develop emotional intelligence, foster relationships and improve as communicators, according to John Coleman in the Harvard Business Review. And several business scholars have even praised reading fiction (here's a list of popular titles for office book clubs). Moreover, book clubs can boost employee performance.

"The act of reading in a community can help you read more deeply and better understand diverse perspectives," Coleman writes. "Engaging with diverse content — fiction, history, biography, social science — can pull you out of your day-to-day routine and help you make connections between ideas from other fields that might be relevant to your work or life."

Even if you never would have picked the selection, a book club challenges you to think differently. Studying another workplace's culture broadens your perspective. Discussing a narrative tests your views and opinions, and how you express them. Observing a colleague's reaction to a text is valuable insight for future encounters (looking at you, introverts).

For what it's worth, billionaire Warren Buffett is a voracious reader. But reading in public, as Mark Zuckerberg has said on Facebook, can hold you accountable to actually finishing a book.

The benefits of reading at any age are innumerable, yet about 26 percent of Americans haven't read a single book in a year.