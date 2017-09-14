4 job interview mistakes hiring managers will eliminate you for, according to LinkedIn

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Job seekers wait to speak to a representative during a Coast-to-Coast Career Fair in Chicago, Illinois.
But here's another catch: Don't check in too early.
As CNBC Make It's managing editor Jenna Goudreau writes in her roundup of top interview advice, "Arriving too early can also irritate a hiring manager, since it is equally disruptive to their schedule."
If you end up arriving more than 20 minutes early, you can double check with the front desk that you're in the right place without officially checking in. You can tell the receptionist that that you'll officially check in closer to you appointment time, say, 15 minutes before.
In that time, you can make sure you look professional, turn off your phone and do something to relax yourself such as deep breathing. You could even borrow a mental strategy one Olympic gold medalist uses and give yourself an inspiring pep talk.
