5 ways to encourage your team to be more proactive

If you tend to micromanage, you'll have to relinquish some of your own authority and control if you'd really like others to take on more themselves. You can make the people that report to you a little nervous when you're too present as a manager. Pretty soon your reports are bringing all kinds of things to you for approval, in an effort to avoid surprising or upsetting you.

Instead, try backing off a little and ceding some control. Tell your reports that you're confident they can handle it and ask them to let you know if there is anything you can do to support them. It may take a little while for folks to adapt to the change. It's not easy dealing with a micromanager. So, give the transition a bit of time to take root.