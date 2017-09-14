After hours buzz: GNW, ORCL, & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:



Genworth Financial's stock jumped 8 percent in extended trading following a regulatory approval of China Oceanwide Holdings' purchase of Genworth's insurance companies in Virginia.

Oracle's stock fell more than 5 percent in extended trading after the company posted earnings and offered fourth quarter guidance.

Shares of Equifax fell 1 percent after hours as the credit-reporting company continued to contend with the aftermath of the massive data breach it revealed last week.

Facebook shares were essentially flat in extended trading. ProPublica reported that the social network enabled advertisers to reach feeds of people who expressed interest in anti-Semitic topics such as "how to burn Jews."