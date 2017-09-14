Asia's opportunities outweigh risks from North Korea, says Japanese bank

There are plenty of business opportunities in Asia even though the region is home to what many consider to be the largest risk of the day: North Korea.

That's the sentiment of Daiwa Securities, according to Keiko Tashiro, the Japanese bank's senior executive managing director, who said the group will continue to expand within the region.

"It's something that's very difficult to predict in terms of what's going to happen with North Korea, so we look at the risks we have, but we also look at the growth that's surrounding the area," Tashiro, who also heads Daiwa's overseas operations, said at the sidelines of Milken Institute's Asia Summit 2017.