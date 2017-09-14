Early movers: LSCC, THC, LEN, EXPE, WDC, AMZN, TSLA & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Lattice Semiconductor — President Donald Trump blocked the proposed acquisition of the chip maker by a China-backed private-equity fund. The fund had planned to buy Lattice for $1.3 billion.

Tenet Healthcare – Tenet has hired advisers to explore strategic options, including a potential sale, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and Reuters. Sources say discussions are in early stages and there is no guarantee that the talks will result in a deal for the hospital operator.

Lennar – The homebuilder said its communities in areas impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey did not incur any flood damage, despite representing about 40 percent of Lennar's homebuilding revenue. However, the company said about 120 new orders and delivers during the recently completed third quarter were impacted and about 700 delays will be seen in the current quarter.

Expedia – Expedia struck an alliance with British travel company Thomas Cook. Under terms of the deal, Expedia becomes Thomas Cook's preferred hotel provider for certain holiday sales.

Western Digital – Western Digital was accused by Toshiba of "persistently overstating" its rights regarding Toshiba's planned sale of its memory chip unit. Western Digital, which is Toshiba's partner in a Japan-based chip plant, is part of a group seeking to buy the unit, although Toshiba is now leaning towards another group involving Bain Capital, Apple, and others.

Amazon.com – Amazon is planning to build a one-million-square-foot warehouse near Mexico City, according to a Reuters report.

Tesla – The electric vehicle maker will unveil its planned semi-truck in late October, a month later than planned, according to a tweet by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Equifax - CEO Richard Smith is expected to testify before a House panel October 3 on the credit reporting agency's massive data breach. This comes as nearly 40 states join a probe of the breach, which may affect as many as 143 million Americans.

Barclays – Barclays won dismissal of a class action suit brought by investors who had bought the bank's stock ahead of the 2008 financial crisis. The suit had accused Barclays of hiding its exposure to risky debt.

eBay – The online marketplace was rated "buy" in new coverage at DA Davidson, with a $45 price target. The firm sees multiple paths for operating improvement and notes better search results on Google that drive users to eBay.

Ryder System – Ryder was upgraded to "overweight" from "sector weight" at KeyBanc, which said rental activity appears to be at the high end of seasonal variations.

United Natural Foods – United Natural reported quarterly profit of 72 cents per share, two cents above estimates, although revenue was slightly below forecasts. The company, which is the primary distributor for Whole Foods, also gave an upbeat forecast for the current fiscal year.