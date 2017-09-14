Try, try again, even with exploding rockets: Elon Musk shares a blooper reel for SpaceX failures

Billionaire Elon Musk has shared a sequence of clips demonstrating "how not to land" a SpaceX rocket.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the SpaceX chief executive described the "sordid history" of orbital rocket Falcon 9.

The rocket "eventually managed to land in one piece and stay that way," Musk said. "Maybe Falcon realized it still loved us or finally read the instructions…"

Footage accompanied by John Philip Sousa's military march "The Liberty Bell" shows a sequence of failed launch landings, caused by: an engine sensor failure, running out of liquid oxygen, running out of hydraulic fluid and a sticky throttle valve.

Video captions include such tongue-in-cheek remarks as: "Rocket is fine? It's just a scratch". While the video shows something… different.