Three women who worked at Google just sued the company, claiming discrimination

Three former employees of Google sued the company Thursday on allegations that female employees are paid less and forced into lower-tier positions.

The class action lawsuit comes amid an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor. In 2015, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs surveyed all 21,000 employees of Google's Mountain View office and found women were paid less in nearly every job classification, according to documents filed in the suit.

The three plaintiffs are a former software engineer, a former communications specialist and a former manager. All three women resigned after experiencing what they claim was discriminatory corporate practices.

"In relation to this particular lawsuit, we'll review it in detail, but we disagree with the central allegations," said Google spokesperson Gina Scigliano. "Job levels and promotions are determined through rigorous hiring and promotion committees, and must pass multiple levels of review, including checks to make sure there is no gender bias in these decisions. And we have extensive systems in place to ensure that we pay fairly."

The lawsuit details instances in which the female plaintiffs were placed in job classifications below their level of experience and below the level of equally experienced male hires and were denied promotions and corresponding pay raises -- in one case, despite the fact that the female employee had successfully trained male employees to receive the same promotion.