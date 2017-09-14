Indonesia's ride-hailing company Go-Jek wants to imitate the massive success that Alibaba and Tencent have had in China by ushering in an era of digital payments.

While Go-Jek started off as a motorbike and taxi hailing company, it has expanded its products to include things like food delivery, groceries and payments. Users can spend on rides and other items inside the app using Go-Pay and the company is planning to expand that service aggressively, according to its president.

"Go-Pay is going to be the front product that will expand in a very aggressive way," Andre Soelistyo, Go-Jek's president, told CNBC's "The Rundown," adding, "In China you have Alipay and WeChat Pay (and) I think we want to replicate that kind of success in Indonesia."

Soelistyo said that the market in that country is ripe for cashless payments since its un-banked population is high and credit card penetration is low.

To be clear, a recent PayPal study found that cash is still the preferred method of payment in many parts of Asia. In Indonesia, more than 70 percent of the respondents to the PayPal study said they used cash most often.

But the potential for digital payments is high in Asia due to greater mobile penetration and connectivity, and the expected growth of the internet economy over the next several years.

For Go-Pay to emulate the success of Alipay and WeChat Pay, Soelistyo said, traditionally physical services need to be digitized to cut down friction in the system and add more uses for online payments. Those use cases include bill payments, in-game purchases, paying for digital products, travel tickets, trains and more.