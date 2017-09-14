Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are flat after all three major indices posted record high closes Wednesday. This morning we get weekly jobless claims numbers and inflation data.

-The Bank of England held rates steady this morning but warned it may raise interest rates in the 'coming months.'

WASHINGTON NEGOTIATIONS

-Top Democrats say they've agreed to make a DACA deal with President Trump — without the border wall. But President Trump says he did not agree to anything that doesn't include the wall.