Most people don't make the decision to go back to school lightly. It's a big deal. In the long term, going back to school could do wonders for your career. But, in the short term, it can complicate your life in a big way.

It's one thing to go to college, or even graduate school, it your 20s — it's quite another to do it while working a full-time job and/or raising a family. So, if you're trying to decide whether or not to make the commitment to working toward another degree, here are a few ideas to keep in mind. Hopefully, more information can help you make the choice that's right for you.

