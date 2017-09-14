Treasury Secretary Mnuchin tweets: 'I didn't use a government plane on my honeymoon'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted Thursday that he did not use a government plane to fly to his European honeymoon earlier this year.

The tweet from the former Goldman Sachs executive was apparently spurred by reports that he had requested a government plane for the excursion.

A Treasury spokes person told CNBC on Wednesday that Mnuchin considered using a military plane because he needs access to secure communications as part of his national security duties.

"Treasury withdrew its request after a secure communications option was identified during the Secretary's extended travel," the spokesperson said.

Mnuchin tweeted Thursday:

The Treasury's Office of Inspector General is looking into Mnuchin's request for a government plane, according to ABC News, which first reported the story. Operating such a jet can cost around $25,000 an hour, according to ABC.

The department inspector general's office is already examining a trip Mnuchin and his wife, Scottish actress Louise Linton, made to Kentucky last month. Mnuchin spoke at an event with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and examined gold reserves at Fort Knox, but he and his wife also allegedly took time to watch the solar eclipse during the trip.

-CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report