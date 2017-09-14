Wall Street's rally could pause as investors weigh China data

After top congressional Democrats last night said they reached a deal with President Donald Trump to shield about 800,000 young immigrants from deportation, without the president's proposed border wall as a condition, Trump denied this morning any such deal was made. (CNBC)

President Trump will travel to Florida today to survey the damage from Hurricane Irma, which tore a massively destructive and deadly path through Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina as well as the Caribbean. (USA Today & Weather Channel)

Trump issued an order blocking a group that includes a Chinese venture capital firm from purchasing Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), citing national security concerns. Trump's move marks only the fourth time in the past 27 years that a president has blocked a deal like this.(CNBC)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked for a government plane to fly to his European honeymoon earlier this year. The Treasury said Mnuchin had considered using a military plane because he needs access to secure communications. The plane request was later dropped when a secure communications option was identified. (CNBC)

A federal judge revoked the $5 million bond of convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli and ordered him jailed after ruling the notorious "pharma bro" was a danger to the public because of his offer on Facebook of cash for samples of Hillary Clinton's hair. (CNBC)

A North Korean state agency threatened to use nuclear weapons to "sink" Japan and reduce the United States to "ashes and darkness" for supporting a U.N. Security Council resolution and sanctions over its latest nuclear test. (Reuters)



*North Korea faces food shortages after intense drought and 'very bad harvest' (CNBC)

As Russian troops take part in what may be the largest military exercise since the Cold War, NATO has called on Moscow to be more "transparent" about its exercises. The main purpose of its exercise is to stimulate defense and counterattack in case of war with NATO member countries. (CNBC)



*NATO alert as Russia begins mass war games (Financial Times)

Democratic Senator Al Franken asked Apple to provide more details on the tech behind its Face ID system, which allows users to unlock their iPhone X using facial recognition. In a letter, he said, "substantial questions remain about how Face ID will impact iPhone users' privacy and security." (Tech Crunch)



*Cramer Remix: Investors who bought Apple at $162 are clowns (CNBC's Mad Money)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his company's "unreal" semi truck was tentatively set to be unveiled in October. Musk has already revealed some details about the project and had previously said it would be unveiled in September. (CNBC)



Musk has shared a sequence of clips demonstrating "how not to land" a SpaceX rocket. In an Instagram post, the SpaceX chief described the "sordid history" of orbital rocket Falcon 9. The rocket "eventually managed to land in one piece and stay that way," Musk said. (CNBC)