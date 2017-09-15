On Jan. 9, 2007, Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple Computer, took to the stage at Macworld and told the audience: "We're gonna make some history together today." It may have been the most accurate statement he ever made.

The shockwaves from the introduction of the iPhone during that keynote not only redefined Apple, it upended the telecommunications industry, which was just starting to get used to the idea of mobile phones as a primary communications device.

Few entrepreneurial innovators like Jobs come along in a generation. The former Atari game designer started Apple Computer with high school chum Steve Wozniak in his family's garage in 1976, funding it by the sale of his Volkswagen bus and Wozniak selling his beloved scientific calculator. The rest is history.

Jobs and Wozniak are credited with revolutionizing the computer industry by democratizing technology and making machines smaller, cheaper and easy to use for consumers. The iPhone was a fulfillment of many people's wishlists for their phones — and it had a few features they didn't realize they wanted as well. And with the looming rollout of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, Apple is still looking to change paradigms, as it now fights to distinguish itself from an industry it helped create. Here are some of the biggest, lasting changes for which Jobs' vision of a smartphone is responsible.