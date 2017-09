The co-founder of Microsoft first heard of this 1969 classic from his long-time friend Warren Buffett. That was in 1991. Today, Gates still says it's "the best business book I've ever read."

While a lot has changed in the business world since the 1960s, the fundamentals of building a strong business have not, Gates says: "Brooks's deeper insights about business are just as relevant today as they were back then."

As for the key takeaway? "There's an essential human factor in every business endeavor," writes Gates. "It doesn't matter if you have a perfect product, production plan, and marketing pitch; you'll still need the right people to lead and implement those plans."