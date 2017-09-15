Do you know if a criminal stole your card information when you swiped at the ATM, or even a gas pump?

ATM skimming, or using a device to steal debit information, is on the rise and getting more sophisticated. Authorities discovered three ATM skimmers in gas stations in Ohio and one in a bank in Florida in the past month.

"ATM skimming is an over $2 billion problem globally," said Martin Bally, vice president and chief security office at Diebold Nixdorf, an ATM manufacturer.

Criminals are trying to cash in before more place switch over to chip cards, which skimmers currently do not work on. Right now, 45-50 percent of U.S. credit and debit transaction use the more secure chips instead of magnetic strips, according to the U.S. Payments Forum.

While older devices were relatively easy to spot, new devices are stashed deep inside.

"Now there's a skimmer that is literally as thin as…a credit card. And it slides into the slot and down. It's not even detectable," said Chris Hadnagy, the CEO of Social-Engineer, a cybersecurity training company. Hadnagy trains clients and law enforcement on the latest threats.