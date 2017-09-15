Cramer's game plan: Don't get complacent, get diversified   

As the major averages hit all-time highs on Friday, CNBC's Jim Cramer worried that investors would take the gains in stride and forget about the market's vulnerability.

"It lulls you into believing that this market just can't possibly be hammered," the "Mad Money" host said. "Those are often the most dangerous of times."

From geopolitical tensions with North Korea to Thursday's terror attack in London to the cyber-breach at Equifax, Cramer said there are any number of threats that could take stocks down.

And while he didn't want to fearmonger, Cramer pointed out that positive streaks like this are highly unusual, even though economic factors including inflation, growth and earnings are generally in the market's favor.

"I'm urging you: first, don't get cocky. Second, don't load up on leverage. Don't use margin. Third, don't speculate with more than 10 percent of your money. That's fine, 10 percent. Fourth, have a diversified portfolio. And fifth, please don't feel guilty about taking profits while you still have them," Cramer said. "No one ever got hurt taking a profit."

With that in mind, here are the stocks and events Cramer will watch this week: